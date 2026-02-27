Home

Afghan Taliban’s airstrike in Islamabad kills Munir’s senior advisor

Afghanistan claims that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and some were captured.

A ceasefire was attempted between the two countries in Qatar and Turkey, but now tensions have escalated again.

New Delhi: The Afghan Ministry of Defense stated that it carried out airstrikes on Pakistani military bases on Friday, 27 February 2026. According to the ministry, the action was taken in response to attacks by Pakistan. Around 11 a.m., the Afghan Air Force targeted a military camp in Faizabad, near Islamabad. Additionally, attacks were carried out on several targets in the Nowshera Army Cantonment, the Jamrud Military Colony, and Abbottabad. The airstrike in Islamabad killed Aashiq, an advisor to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

‘Attacks in response to Pakistan’s air incursions’

The Afghan Defense Ministry claimed that these operations were successfully carried out and targeted key Pakistani military installations, centers, and military bases. The ministry also stated that these attacks were in response to Pakistan’s air incursions into the Afghan cities of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika the previous night. However, no official information has yet been released regarding the damage or casualties caused by these attacks. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, “The attacks we have carried out are just the beginning. We will attack more major cities.”

Khawaja Asif’s warning to Taliban

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said on Friday morning that Pakistan’s patience has run out and the situation with Afghanistan is like open war. He wrote on the social media platform X that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan after NATO forces leave, but now peace is broken. There was no response from the Afghan government to his statement.

A few months ago, a ceasefire was attempted between the two countries in Qatar and Turkey, but now tensions have escalated again. Afghanistan claims that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and some were captured. It reported that 8 of its soldiers were killed and 11 were wounded. Pakistani advisor Attaullah Tarar said that only 2 militants were killed and 3 were wounded. In response to the Afghan attacks, Pakistan has launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq against Afghanistan.

