New Delhi: Five days after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, a woman member of the Afghan parliament, Rangina Kargar arrived at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport early August 20 from Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight. However, she was not let out of the airport as immigration officials asked her to wait. The woman MP has now claimed that she was deported from the IGI airport two hours after reaching Delhi and was sent back by the same airline to Istanbul via Dubai, said a report.

Kargar is a member of the Wolesi Jirga where she represents the Faryab province, and holds a diplomatic/official passport which facilitates visa-free travel under a reciprocal arrangement with India. Kargar is a Turkmen who was born in Mazar-e-Sharif in 1985, and is not affiliated to any political party, and describes herself as a women's rights activist. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kargar stated that she had travelled to India several times on the same passport in the past and was even used to be waved through earlier, but this time, she was asked to wait as immigration officials told her they had to consult their superiors.

Kargar said, "They deported me, I was treated as a criminal. I was not given my passport in Dubai. It was given back to me only in Istanbul. It was not good what they did to me. The situation has changed in Kabul and I hope the Indian government helps Afghan women."

She further added that no reason was given for the deportation, but “it was probably related to the changed political situation in Kabul, maybe security”.

“I never expected this from Gandhiji’s India. We are always friends with India, we have strategic relations with India, we have historic relations with India. But in this situation, they have treated a woman and a member of Parliament like this. They told me at the airport, ‘sorry, we cannot do anything for you’,” Kargar said.

Further adding about her return to Kabul, 36-year-old Kargar said that as there are no flights home, she will remain in Istanbul and “wait to see what happens, wait for Taliban to make the government, see if they allow women to sit in parliament”.