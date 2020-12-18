New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 15 civilians were killed in a blast inside of a house in Gilan district in Ghazni province. In the incident, over 20 people were also wounded in the, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Also Read - Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman Tests Positive For COVID-19

“At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, this afternoon,” the Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said. However, no group has so far claimed the blast. More detail to follow.

(With inputs from ANI)