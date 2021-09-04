Kabul: At least 17 people, including children, were killed and 41 were injured here during celebratory firing by the Taliban, local Afghan news agency Asvaka reported. The celebratory firing occurred after the new Afghan rulers claimed that they had taken control of the Panjshir and defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA).Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: What Transpired Between India, Taliban During Meeting in Doha? Harsh Vardhan Shringla Reveals

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," Reuters quoted one Taliban commander as saying.

However, their claim was dismissed by Ahmad Massoud, leader of the resistance forces in Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, Massoud said, "News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie. Conquering Panjshir will be my last day in Panjshir, inshallah.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesperson Zabihulla Mujahid has asked the insurgents not to shoot unnecessarily after the reports of 17 people losing their lives surfaced.

“Attention, Mujahidin in Kabul city and all over the country: Avoid firing in the air and give thanks to Allah instead. Weapons and ammunition are in your hands, no one has the right to waste them. Cold bullets are more likely to harm civilians; So don’t shoot unnecessarily,” Mujahid said.