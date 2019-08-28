Suspected Taliban militants shot and killed two Afghan female police officers in the country’s Kandahar province on Wednesday, the police said.

“Terrorists shot at two woman police officers in Chawk-e-Madad neighbourhood, Police District 1 of the city at morning rush hour. We pay tributes to martyred officers’ sacrifices and condemn this gruesome act of terror,” provincial police spokesman Jamal Barakzai told Xinhua news agency.

The policewomen were on their way to duty in Arghandab district, in the north of Kandahar city, before being shot in the latest targeted attack. The attackers riding a motorcycle fled the scene.

An investigation into the incident was launched, the police official added.

Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) outfit opposing the government.