Kabul: At least 26 people were killed during clashes between security forces and Taliban militants in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Friday, a top official confirmed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: List of Countries Where You Can’t Play The Royale Game in 2021

“In the clash 16 pro-government militiamen including their commander Abdul Hakim and 10 Taliban rebels were killed and nine others including five rebels were injured,” the official told Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Two Afghan Women Supreme Court Judges Shot Dead in Kabul

Villagers said hundreds of Taliban militants launched massive offensive on pro-government militiamen in Tepa Akhtar area of Khanabad district early morning triggering heavy fighting which lasted for three hours. Also Read - International Flights: India Approves Revised Air Bubble With Afghanistan, Philippines | Details Here

Mohammad Yusuf, head of Kunduz provincial council, also confirmed the clash, saying that delay in dispatching reinforcement led to the death of 16 pro-government militiamen.