New Delhi: At least 20 people were injured after three bombs on Sunday exploded outside a jail compound in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad.”A huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison,” Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, told Reuters. Also Read - China Proposes 4-Point Action Plan to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal; Defends WHO Over COVID-19 Crisis

Attackers were said to be hiding near the prison. Clashes between the militants and Afghan police also took place. Also Read - India to Issue Visas to Hindus, Sikhs in Afghanistan Who Want to Come Amid Rising Attacks on Them

“At least 20 people were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi told the news agency. Also Read - 'Free Julian Assange': Fashion Designer-Activist Vivienne Westwood Protests Inside Bird Cage Against Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder to US