Kabul: At least 34 people were killed and over 65 others injured after a blast rocked Kabul in the rush hour on Monday.

The area has been cordoned off.

According to Aljazeera, a car bomb exploded outside a defence ministry building. After the explosion, militants started firing in a crowded market.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told IANS militants detonated the car bomb close to the Gulbahar Tower during the morning rush hour, reports Khaama news agency.

More details are awaited.