New Delhi: At least 40 people were killed or several others were injured after an explosion ripped through a wedding hall in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The blast took place inside Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Police District 6 of Kabul yesterday at around 10.40 PM (local time), spokesman Nasrat Rahimi wrote on Twitter. “The killed and injured were shifted by police and Kabul ambulance to hospitals. The nature of the blast and the exact number of killed and injured will be shared with media later,” he added.

According to the reports, dozens of people were inside the wedding hall when the explosion occurred near the stage of the two-story building.

Witnesses said the hall was packed with guests attending the wedding ceremony of an Afghan couple when the explosion hit. Unconfirmed reports said that more than 40 people were killed and over 90 others wounded in the incident. Ambulances were evacuating the victims as of early hours of Sunday.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

