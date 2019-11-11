New Delhi: At least five terrorists were killed and three others were injured as they were planting a home-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Haji Mehrab locality of Ali Abad district in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz, the country’s military officials were quoted by news agency IANS as saying on Monday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm (local time) on Sunday when an IED was planted by the terrorists in a planned attack against security forces, stated Afghan Army’s 217 Pamir Corps as reported by Xinhua news agency.

So far, no civilians were reported to be killed or injured in the incident.