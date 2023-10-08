Home

Afghanistan Earthquakes: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000, Confirms Taliban

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by powerful aftershocks killed several people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said. The death toll resulting from the powerful earthquakes has now reached 2,060.

Kabul: The death toll resulting from the powerful earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan has now reached 2,060, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the Taliban government on Sunday. The major seismic incident marks one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country in the past two decades. On Saturday, a potent magnitude-6.3 earthquake, followed by significant aftershocks, claimed the lives of numerous individuals in western Afghanistan, according to the national disaster authority of the country. According to Afghanistan Ministry of Information and Culture spokesperson But Abdul Wahid Rayan the death toll from the earthquake in Herat is higher than originally reported.

As many as six villages have been obliterated, and hundreds of civilians are trapped beneath the wreckage, emphasizing the need for immediate assistance, Rayan added.

Initially, the United Nations reported a preliminary death toll of 320, but later clarified that the figure was still under verification. According to an update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, local authorities estimated around 100 fatalities and 500 injuries. The same update indicated that 465 houses had been reported as destroyed, with an additional 135 suffering damage.

