New Delhi: At least six security force members were killed in an explosion in Saydarak area on the outskirts of Kunduz city in Afghanistan on Monday.

A local media reported that the suicide bombing comes after the Afghan government claimed security after Taliban’s attempt at capturing the region on Sunday. The Taliban had launched a multi-fronted attack on Saturday in its bid to take over Kunduz, to mark its comeback in Afghanistan.

