Kabul: Horrific scenes continue to play out in Afghanistan as Taliban take over the country. At least three people died and 12 others injured after Taliban fighters opened fire at a crowd in Jalalabad city. As per initial reports, protesting locals removed a Taliban flag and instead hoisted a previous government’s flag in the city, signaling a clear opposition to insurgents’ hardline Islamist rule.Also Read - Taliban Beat Women, Children With Sharp Objects on Kabul Airport Road Despite Peace Promise; Photos Circulated Online

The clash took place at Pashtunistan Square in Jalalabad, which is about 115 km from the capital city of Kabul.

Many videos of the incident were posted on social media. In one such footage, shots could be heard being fired at a crowded street of Jalalabad as locals rush to save their lives. The Taliban fighters also later resorted to disperse the crowd with batons, a report by Al Jazeera said.

#Taliban firing on protesters in Jalalabad city and beaten some video journalists. #Afghanidtan pic.twitter.com/AbM2JHg9I2 — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

Breaking: Protestors in Jalalabad city want the national flag back on offices & rejects Taliban terrorists’ flag. Taliban openly fires at protestors. Reports of casualties. pic.twitter.com/EFoy4oh3uT — Najeeb Nangyal (@NajeebNangyal) August 18, 2021

Another video showed protesters marching with a red and black flag of the previous Afghan government.

Protest in Jalalabad city in support of National flag.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oxv3GL0hmS — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) August 18, 2021

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, while the Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

Even though Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s, many Afghans remain skeptical — and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country.

In Kabul, recent visuals showed people lying wounded on the airport road. Among them was also a woman who was bleeding and lying on the road. Reports said Taliban were using sharp objects like whips, sticks to beat women and children who are trying to enter the airport to leave the country. Read Full Story Here