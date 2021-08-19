New Delhi: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has released a video, his first since fleeing Kabul, in which he defended his decision to leave the country in the face of the Taliban advance, describing it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. In the video, Ashraf Ghani also denied claims made by Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan that he fled with 169 million dollars in cash from state funds.Also Read - Ashraf Ghani Fled Kabul With $169 Million, Claims Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan

In fact, Ashraf Ghani claimed that he was "forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing".

"Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said.

Ashraf Ghani posted the video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, where he confirmed that he is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE said it welcomed Ghani and his family “on humanitarian ground”.

Further, he thanked Afghan security forces in his message, but also said that the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.

After Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday just as the Taliban approached Kabul, his whereabouts were unknown but reports said he was headed to Tajikistan. However, he was reportedly denied to land in Tajikistan and was headed to the US. Later, unconfirmed reports suggested Ghani fled to fled to Oman or Uzbekistan.

On Wednesday, the UAE Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ghani is in their country. “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” the ministry said in a brief statement.