New Delhi: With the Taliban, as the insurgent group, complete its military takeover of the South Asian nation, the Chinese government on Monday said that it is ready to develop “friendly relations” with them. “China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop… friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, as per AFP.Also Read - 'We Will Die Slowly in History': Crying Afghan Girl Shares Fear of Grim Future Under Taliban Rule | Watch

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under the presidency of India, is set to take up the issue today in an emergency meeting. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who has repeatedly condemned the violence against Afghan civilians, is expected to speak at the emergency meeting. The emergency meeting was called by Estonia and Norway. Also Read - Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Ashraf Ghani Likely to Head to US After Being Denied Landing in Tajikistan, Claim Reports

On Sunday, the Taliban entered the capital city Kabul and took over the abandoned presidential palace. President Ashraf Ghani has already left the country with his family, chief of staff and nationals security advisor for Tajikistan. Also Read - Video: Heavy Gunfire Kills 5 as Citizens Gather at Kabul Airport to Leave Warn-Torn Country | WATCH

Russia, on the other hand, said that it is interested in involving India and Iran to bring peace to war-torn Afghanistan.

After holding the crucial meeting on the situation in Afghanistan attended by the US, Pakistan, Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it supports the political settlement in Afghanistan based on the decisions of the UN Security Council.

He also said Russia regrets that the Taliban is attempting to resolve the situation in the country by using force. Pertinently, India a major stakeholder in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, was not invited to the ‘extended Troika’ meeting held in Qatar on August 11.

He said that Russia supports the Afghan settlement happening with the participation of all political, ethnic, confessional forces of the country.

“International mediators can play a more significant role here than in other conflict situations. Our efforts of the so-called Troika – Russia, the US, China – and within the framework of the expanded Troika engaging Pakistan are directed precisely at this. We are interested in Iranians also getting involved, and then other countries as well, in particular, India,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

Meanwhile, at least five people lost their lives as thousands of Afghans stormed Kabul airport to escape the possible violence and brutality by the Taliban insurgents.