Kabul: Three days after fleeing Afghanistan, details of the whereabouts of former President Ashraf Ghani have emerged. The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday said it is hosting Ashraf Ghani "on humanitarian grounds" after he fled the worn-torn country to avoid "bloodshed".

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the UAE said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not mention Ghani’s exact location.

Initial reports had suggested that Ghani had flown to Tajikistan to escape from the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, while the Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

It is a developing story, more details to follow…