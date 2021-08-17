Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: Amid criticism from across the world on the US’ handling of the situation in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden on Monday said that ‘American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves’. In his first address since the Taliban insurgents took control of Afghanistan, Biden said he stands by his decision to finally withdraw US forces from the war-torn country. In a televised address from the White House, the US president, however, acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected. “The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future”, he said. Stay with us for all the updates.Also Read - Kabul Airport Reopens For Evacuation Operations After Additional US Troops Arrive

08:09 AM: Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two, ANI reported quoting sources. Also Read - US State Secretary Talks To India's External Affairs Minister About Situation In Afghanistan

07:50 AM: Taliban leadership member Amir Khan Mutaqi is in Kabul and has held talks with Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, TOLO news reported. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates August 17, 2021: India Administers Record 86.29 Lakh Vaccines, Maharashtra Witnesses Rise in Delta Variant Cases

07:43 AM: It’s important in the national interest to furnish financial assistance of $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, said White House in a statement.

07:42 AM: Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Taliban had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities, reported Reuters.

07: 41 AM: Discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard, said Dr S Jaishankar.

07:41 AM: Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

07:39 AM: Yesterday, thousands of desperate people converged at the Kabul international airport in a desperate attempt of boarding an evacuation flight and leave the war-torn country. The airport has already been shut for commercial flights and subsequently, the US military has taken control of the airport security to facilitate the evacuation of foreign diplomats and citizens.