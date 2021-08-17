Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: The Taliban on Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work. “A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence,” said a statement from the Taliban. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, after facing flak from across the world said that ‘American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves’. In his first address since the Taliban insurgents took control of Afghanistan, Biden said he stands by his decision to finally withdraw US forces from the war-torn country. In a televised address from the White House, the US president, however, acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected. “The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future”, he said. Stay with us for all the updates.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: IAF's C-17 Aircraft with Over 120 Diplomats from Kabul Lands at Jamnagar in Gujarat

13:06 PM: “A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence,” a statement released by the Taliban read.

12:16 PM: Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Watch video:

11:41 AM: Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials, lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

10:09 AM: Former US President George W Bush and wife Laura Bush issued statement on Afghanistan crisis

08:51 AM: In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

08:45 AM: Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

08:31 AM: MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India, said Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs

08:09 AM: Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two, ANI reported quoting sources.

07:50 AM: Taliban leadership member Amir Khan Mutaqi is in Kabul and has held talks with Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, TOLO news reported.

07:43 AM: It’s important in the national interest to furnish financial assistance of $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs as a result of the situation in Afghanistan, said White House in a statement.

07:42 AM: Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Taliban had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities, reported Reuters.

07: 41 AM: Discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard, said Dr S Jaishankar.

07:41 AM: Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

07:39 AM: Yesterday, thousands of desperate people converged at the Kabul international airport in a desperate attempt of boarding an evacuation flight and leave the war-torn country. The airport has already been shut for commercial flights and subsequently, the US military has taken control of the airport security to facilitate the evacuation of foreign diplomats and citizens.

The Taliban swept into Kabul after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.