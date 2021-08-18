Afghanistan Crisis Latest Updates: The Taliban on Tuesday vowed to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought them, and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population. It also “pledged” that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country. During its first press conference in the capital city of Kabul after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that “soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country.” Following a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country. Meanwhile, the top Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is likely to become the next President of the war-ravaged nation, also arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday night from Qatar, potentially signaling a close deal at hand. Stay with us for all the latest updates.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, 18 August 2021: Centre Announces Rs 1,353 Crore Package For Northeast to Fight COVID-19

07:15 am: A statement from the White House read, "President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort," the White House's statement read. "They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans. They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach," it added.

07:10 am: US President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan. The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

07:05 am: The European Union (EU) foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said there are many lessons to be learned over Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover, adding that the EU will have to talk with the Taliban as it has won the war. “The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them,” Borrell said after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday afternoon. “We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul, whatever they are,” Borrell noted, “in order to engage in a dialogue, as soon as necessary, to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster.”

07:00 am: US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, says a report.