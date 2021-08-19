Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Reports of atrocities by the Taliban kept coming from warn-ton Afghanistan on Wednesday. In one such incident, at least three people died and 12 others were injured after Taliban fighters opened fire at a crowd of protesters in Jalalabad city. Meanwhile, the UEA yesterday confirmed that former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his family have been given shelter in the Emirates on “humanitarian grounds”. Three days after fleeing Afghanistan, Ghani said he was “in talks to return” home, reported AFP. Ashraf Ghani said he supported talks between the Taliban and top former officials and denied allegations that he transferred large sums of money out of the country before fleeing to the United Arab Emirates. Defending his decision to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban advance, Ghani described it as the only way to prevent bloodshed. The events unfolding in Afghanistan are being keenly observed across the globe; stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates from Afghanistan.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: 3 Dead, 12 Injured as Taliban Open Fire at Protesting Crowd in Jalalabad | SHOCKING Videos Emerge

7:15 AM: Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani says ‘in talks to return’ home after fleeing: AFP news agency

7:10 AM: Ghani posted a video on his Facebook page late on Wednesday, confirming that he was in the United Arab Emirates. He thanked Afghan security forces in his message, but also said that the “failure of the peace process” led to the Taliban snatching power.