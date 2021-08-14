Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban took four more provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war. In the last 24 hours, the country’s second and third largest cities Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south have fallen to the insurgents, as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict. The blitz through the Taliban’s southern heartland means the insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country. The Western-backed government in the capital, Kabul, still holds a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The US military has estimated that Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that the Taliban could overrun the rest of the country within a few months. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.Also Read - India Won't Recognise Govt Imposed By Force in Afghanistan: US Spokesperson