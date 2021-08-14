Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban took four more provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Friday in a lightning offensive that brought them closer to Kabul just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war. In the last 24 hours, the country’s second and third largest cities Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south have fallen to the insurgents, as has the capital of the southern province of Helmand, where American, British and NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict. The blitz through the Taliban’s southern heartland means the insurgents now hold half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country. The Western-backed government in the capital, Kabul, still holds a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The US military has estimated that Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that the Taliban could overrun the rest of the country within a few months. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.Also Read - India Won't Recognise Govt Imposed By Force in Afghanistan: US Spokesperson

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Taliban appreciates India’s help for Afghan people: “They (India) have been helping the Afghan people or national projects. They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated,” says Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    India’s military presence in Afghanistan won’t be good for them, says Taliban: “If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily & have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They’ve seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them,” says Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Indian delegation participated in meeting in Doha, says Taliban: “There were reports about Indian delegation meeting our delegation, but I can’t confirm that. According to my info, (separate) meeting hasn’t happened but yesterday we had a meeting in Doha, in which an Indian delegation also participated,” says Taliban Spox Muhammed Suhail Shaheen.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    Taliban calls allegations of deep linkages with Pak-based terror groups baseless: “These are baseless allegations. They’re not based on ground realities but on basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals,” says Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    What will happen to projects by India in Afghanistan?: “We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national & infrastructure projects & anything that’s for Afghanistan’s development, reconstruction & economic prosperity for people,” says Taliban Spokesperson.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    No Danger From Our Side to Embassies & Diplomats, Says Taliban: “There is no danger from our side to embassies & diplomats. We won’t target any embassy or diplomat. We’ve said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment,” Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen tells news agency ANI.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations: The United Nations chief has urged the Taliban to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate in good faith to avert a prolonged civil war.