Kabul: Amid fears of widespread human rights abuses in Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was ready to talk to the terror group. “I’m ready to speak myself when it is clear with whom should I speak, for what purpose,” he said at a briefing for reporters. Back in the capital Kabul and merely four days after the Taliban takeover, streets remained entirely devoid of women. The few women who went out were seen clad the traditional blue burqa, the Islamic garb, which, despite being customary in Afghanistan, was not used as widely in Kabul until now, The Guardian reported. Only a few days ago, the streets of Kabul were full of women going about their business, despite the encroaching security risk as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan. Many people were killed after the Taliban shot at crowds in Afghanistan for waving the national flag at an independence day rally, leading to mass panic and stampede on Thursday. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates from Afghanistan.Also Read - Ahmad Massoud: Prepared To Fight Taliban, Northern Alliance Flag Will Fly High But We Need Help

7:30 AM: The Taliban are intensifying their hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with NATO and the US forces, according to a UN document. The confidential paper was produced by the Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses, which provides the UN with intelligence information.