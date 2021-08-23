Kabul: Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that that there is no way to evacuate people from the strife-torn country without pain and loss. “Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful, no matter when it started, when we began, would have been true if we had started a month ago, or a month from now,” Biden said, adding that there is no way to evacuate this many people without pain. Biden made these remarks during a White House address amid the country’s large-scale evacuation efforts in the war-ravaged country.Also Read - Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE: Panjshir Valley Will Not Be Handed Over to Taliban, Says Anti-Taliban Leader Ahmad Massoud

Earlier on Friday, Biden had termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the ‘most difficult and largest airlift’ ever in the history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. “Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history,” Biden had said. Also Read - US Maintaining Constant Vigilance to Disrupt Threats, Including ISIS, Says Joe Biden | Key Points

Tune in as I provide an update on my Administration’s response to Tropical Storm Henri, as well as an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans. https://t.co/82f8s2zi0h — President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2021

Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Head For Panjshir Valley; US Says Situation at Kabul Airport 'Incredibly Volatile' | Top Developments

Here Are The Key Points From His Address

Biden stressed that his administration’s first priority is getting American citizens out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The US is also evacuating the citizens of NATO allies and its partners, including their diplomats, their embassy staff who remain in Afghanistan, and to get them back to their homes as well”, he said.

“As we do this, we’re also working to move our Afghan allies, who stood with us side by side, and other vulnerable Afghans such as women leaders and journalists, out of the country”, Biden stated.

As of this morning, Biden said they have evacuated nearly 28,000 people since August the 14th, on both U.S. and coalition aircraft, including civilian charters, bringing the total number of people we have evacuated since July to approximately 33,000 persons.

The US president also asserted that he is in discussions with his military officials regarding the extension of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan, beyond the August 31 deadline.

“Discussions are going on among us and the military about extending (Aug 31 evacuation deadline), our hope is, we don’t have to extend. But there going to be a discussion, I suspect on how far along we’re in the process,” he stated.

Biden also defended his move to withdraw troops from the country, saying history will record this as a “logical, rational, and right decision”.

“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make,” he told reporters in an interaction at the White House.