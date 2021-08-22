London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that he will convene a G-7 meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent” talks on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said, “It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”Also Read - A Heartfelt Video of a Little Girl Kissing a Baby After Reaching India From Kabul Goes Viral | WATCH

I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 22, 2021

The G-7 meeting will take place on Tuesday The UK holds this year's presidency of the G-7 nations, which also includes made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Johnson had earlier remarked that his country will work with the Taliban “if necessary”, as the group has regained control of Afghanistan. “What I want to assure people is that our political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan, working with the Taliban, of course, if necessary, will go on,” he had told reporters in London on Friday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to virtually meet other leaders of the G-7 countries on the same day to discuss close coordination on Afghanistan policy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the day.

Notably, US National Security Advisor today said potential Islamic State threats have made inroads at the Kabul airport, possibly targeting Afghan and American citizens. He said small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where they can be gathered up by the military.

The meeting will build on President Biden’s calls this week with G7 leaders Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Psaki said.

