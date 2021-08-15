Kabul: The Taliban are currently having negotiations over the transfer of power in Afghanistan at the Presidential Palace. According to Afghan media, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah is said to be mediating the process. Further, sources said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Capture Bagram Prison Located on One-Time American Base, Free Inmates

Meanwhile, the Taliban have readied its forces on the outskirts of Kabul from all sides. Panic has spread among civilians who have been preparing for the armed group’s takeover of Kabul, nearly 20 years after it relinquishing power in an American-led assault.

Many people in Kabul are fleeing the capital as news of the Taliban advance emerges. Long queues of cars have formed as people try to find a way out of the city. Banks have also been busy as residents try to withdraw their savings, BBC reported.

Taliban Say No Plans to Take Kabul ‘By Force’

Taliban has, meanwhile, said it wants peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan in ‘next few days’, AFP reported quoting a spokesperson of the armed group. The Taliban have maintained that its forces will not enter Kabul city as they have no plans to take the Afghan capital “by force”.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said fighters were remaining on the capital’s outskirts as negotiations took place.

“Our forces have not entered Kabul city, and we just issued a statement saying that our forces will not enter Kabul city,” Shaheen told Al Jazeera from Doha where peace talks are taking place.

“We are talking and awaiting a peaceful transfer – a transition of the capital city.”

Sirens could be heard along with sporadic gunfire in Kabul. Multiple helicopters were flying above the city centre dropping flares.

“Negotiations are under way to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honour of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis,” a Taliban statement said.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city,” a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted, although some residents reported fighters peacefully entered some outer suburbs.

Afghan Government Says Situation Under Control

The chief of staff to President Ashraf Ghani on Twitter urged the people of Kabul: “Please don’t worry. There is no problem. The situation of Kabul is under control.”

Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said there would be a “peaceful transfer of power” to a transitional government after the Taliban ordered its fighters to hold back from entering Kabul.

“The Afghan people should not worry… There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government,” he said in a recorded speech.