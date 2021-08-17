Kabul: Amid chaos and mayhem in Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban, the stranded Indian workers on Tuesday sent an SOS and urged the Indian government to evacuate them from Kabul. As per a report by India Today, the Indian workers said their families are crying and they are desperate to get out of Afghanistan.Also Read - If Taliban Kills me, Will Consider it my 'Seva': Last Hindu Priest in Kabul Refuses to Flee

“Our families are crying, we are desperate to get out of here. We called the helpline number, they have not replied yet, but have received the message,” Suraj, a worker who hails from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, told India Today. Also Read - Five Reasons for American Withdrawal from Afghanistan

It must be noted that Suraj, who works as a welder in Kabul, went there in January this year. His parents, wife, son and brother live in Chandauli’s Mughalsarai. Also Read - Video: Taliban Fighter Seen Shooting at Man Trying to Enter Kabul Airport | Watch

On the other hand, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has said it is closely monitoring the situation in Kabul with MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi saying that the security situation in Kabul had deteriorated significantly in the last few days.

“We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them,” Bagchi said.

In the wake of the crisis in Kabul, the MEA has set up an ‘Afghanistan Cell’ for its nationals to coordinate repatriation and related matters. “We are in constant touch with the representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” the MEA spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off with 120 Indian officials from the Kabul airport on Tuesday morning. The passengers include the last of the Indian embassy staff, ITBP personnel and four media persons. It must be noted that the evacuation mission, however, has faced multiple challenges over the last 48 hours.

On Monday, thousands of people thronged the Kabul airport to escape the country as the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Sunday took over capital city of Kabul and declared that the war in Afghanistan was over and announced the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.