Kabul: Taliban promised to respect the rights of women and maintain peace in Afghanistan after they took over the country, including the capital Kabul, in a lightning offensive three days ago, soon after the collapse of President's Ashraf Ghani's government. However, reports of violence across the country have been flooding social media, painting a different picture and suggesting a completely different ground reality.

Recent visuals show people lying wounded on the Kabul airport road. Among them was also a woman who was bleeding and lying on the road. Taliban are known to be using sharp objects like whips, sticks to beat women and children who are trying to enter the airport to leave the country and escape the hardline Islamist rule predicted under the insurgents.

The visuals were shared by Los Angeles Times reporter Marcus Yam on Twitter today. He claimed in the caption, “At least half dozen were wounded while I was there, including a woman and her child.”

(GRAPHIC WARNING: Viewer’s discretion advised)

*GRAPHIC WARNING* Taliban fighters use gunfire, whips, sticks and sharp objects to maintain crowd control over thousands of Afghans who continue to wait for a way out, on airport road. At least half dozen were wounded while I was there, including a woman and her child. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/a2KzNPx07R — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) August 17, 2021

The Kabul airport has been swarmed by residents who want to flee the Taliban rule. Many stampede and shooting incidents have been reported over the past few days killing at least 10 people.

In another incident, Taliban fighters reportedly opened fire at a group of protesters in Jalalabad city. A video of the incident showed a group of people demanding the Afghan national flag back in their offices, rejecting the Taliban flag, when some armed insurgents came and opened fire at them. The video was circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, while the Taliban forces entered the capital of Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

Older generations remember the Taliban’s ultra-conservative Islamic views, which included severe restrictions on women as well as public stonings and amputations before they were ousted by the U.S-led invasion following the Sept.11, 2001, terror attacks.