Kabul: The Taliban have captured Bagram Prison and set free inmates. The prison, located on Bagram air base, housed 5000 inmates with most of them being Taliban fighters. Taliban have managed to taken control of the Bagram air base, which used to be the largest US military base in the country.

When the US decided to withdraw its troops from the country, the control of the air base was handed over to the Afghan Armed Forces.

Bagram district chief Darwaish Raufi said Sunday that the surrender handed the one-time American base over to the insurgents. The prison housed both Taliban and Islamic State group fighters.

It came as the Taliban entered the outskirts of Kabul.

Taliban Starts Entering Kabul

The Taliban on Sunday started entering Kabul from all sides, according to media reports quoting Afghan government officials and eyewitnesses. Panic spread across Kabul as the news broke that the Taliban had entered the city. The Taliban is currently only on the outskirts, the government offices have started getting evacuated.

A VOA Afghan service reporter was in the passport office when everyone was told to leave immediately and go home.

Traffic on the streets of Kabul became crazy as people scrambled to get home or to their families.

However, a Taliban spokesperson later announced they were not entering Kabul forcefully and want a peaceful transfer of power.

The Taliban has ordered its fighters to refrain from violence and allow safe passage for anyone wanting to leave.

A statement issued by the Taliban said the responsibility for the security of the city remains with the government for now as they asserted that talks for the peaceful transfer of power are continuing.