Kabul: While hunting a Deutsche Welle (DW) journalist, Taliban insurgents have shot dead one of his relatives, the German public broadcaster reportedly claimed, adding that another relative was seriously injured but others were able to escape at the last moment and are now on the run. Notably, the Taliban was conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, news agency AFP reported quoting DW.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Harass, Arrest Man For Carrying Afghan National Flag on Windshield of Car | WATCH Video

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves. It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”, DW director-general Peter Limbourg said in a statement. Also Read - 'Go to Taliban, Petrol Cheaper in Afghanistan': BJP Leader Tells Journalist When Asked About Rising Fuel Prices | Watch

Condemning the killing, DW and other German media houses have urged the government in Germany to take swift action to help their Afghan staff. Meanwhile, the German broadcaster has claimed that the insurgents have raided the homes of at least three DW journalists.

After seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has promised freedom to press and launched a public relations blitz assuring Afghans — and the world — that life under their rule will be different this time. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: 200 Indians Including Women And Children Stranded In Kabul Send SOS to Govt, Plead For Evacuation However, according to a UN document, the insurgents are intensifying their hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with NATO and the US forces. The confidential paper was produced by the Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses, which provides the UN with intelligence information.

“The Taliban are arresting and/or threatening to kill or arrest family members of target individuals unless they surrender themselves to the Taliban,” the BBC reported. It said that those at particular risk are people with positions in the military, police and investigative units.

(With Agency Inputs)