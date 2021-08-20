Kabul: Another video of Taliban atrocity in Afghanistan has emerged showing deteriorating land and law situation in the war-torn country after the terror group took seize of it five days ago. In this recent video shared by local media, the Taliban are seen arresting a man who is carrying the Afghan national flag on the windshield of his car.Also Read - Amid Reports of Chaos, Pentagon Says Kabul Airport Now Secure For Flight Ops as Over 5,200 US Troops Deployed

The video shows some people, reportedly Taliban fighters, gheraoing the car and taking away the flag kept on its windshield. They harass the man by tying his hands behind his back and later take him away in their convoy.

A man carrying the Afghan national flag 🇦🇫 under the windshield of his car was arrested by the #Taliban pic.twitter.com/zQ3WXh1ldW — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 20, 2021

Afghans have been staging protests against the Taliban. Many videos of them marching with the black and green flag of Afghanistan have come to light in the past few days. In many incidents, the Taliban have also opened fire on them killing many people.

Violence was reported in protests in Nangarhar and Khost provinces in clashes between Taliban members and protesters, and there were reports that three demonstrators were killed in Jalalabad city.

Since the US troops started to pull out of Afghanistan from May 1, the Taliban began to launch major offensives on Afghan forces.

During the past two weeks, the military group has captured most of Afghanistan’s territories in its blitz attacks, including the capital of Kabul.

Amid the fast-evolving situation, some Kabul residents are fearing the eruption of another war and worried about the uncertain future, as the intra-Afghan talks have failed to bear fruit.