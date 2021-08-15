Kabul: A series of events unfolded in Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban advanced to capture Kabul. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from his post soon after Taliban forces occupied the outskirts of Kabul. Ghani later fled to Tajikistan along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli. Following Ghani’s exit, Taliban commanders took control of the presidential palace in Afghanistan. The Taliban in an official statement said their forces would enter some parts of Kabul and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces to “prevent looting and chaos”. Meanwhile, panic gripped residents of Kabul as they were seen fleeing the capital. Long queues of cars were spotted as people tried to find a way out of the city. Banks were running full-time as residents tried to withdraw their savings. (ALSO READ: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Resigns Amid Taliban Takeover, Flees to Tajikistan: Sources)Also Read - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Resigns Amid Taliban Takeover, Flees to Tajikistan: Sources

Here are the top 10 developments from this big story: