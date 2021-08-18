Afghanistan Crisis Latest Updates: Days after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban vowed to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought them, and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists as part of a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population. It also “pledged” that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country. During its first press conference in the capital city of Kabul after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that “soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country.” Following a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country. Meanwhile, the top Taliban leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is likely to become the next President of the war-ravaged nation, also arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday night from Qatar, potentially signaling a close deal at hand.Also Read - Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, His Family Given Shelter in UAE on 'Humanitarian Grounds'

10:30 PM: Rejecting Taliban rule of his country, the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan, Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, on Wednesday said that hold-out Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh.

9:00 PM: The Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan has rejected the Taliban rule of his country and said hold-out Panjshir province, north of Kabul, would serve as a stronghold for resistance led by self-proclaimed acting president Amrullah Saleh.

8:00 PM: Taliban commanders and soldiers were firing into the air to disperse crowds at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said.

7:34 PM: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.

7:01 PM: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has neither expressed any view nor given any statement on Taliban & the recent political situation of Afghanistan. Opinion of some Board members has been portrayed as Board’s stand by few media channels: AIMPLB

6:45 PM: Karnataka Govt appoints Additional DGP (CID) Umesh Kumar as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Central Govt for bringing back the people of Karnataka stuck in Afghanistan.

6:15 PM: According to media reports, the anti-Taliban protests have expanded beyond Jalalabad to several other provinces.

5: 40 PM: We are observing the situation in Afghanistan. Official Ashgabat stands for speedy normalisation of situation there,expresses assuredness that the new state institutions will be soon established in legal framework &with participation of all Afghan ethnic groups: MoFA Turkmenistan

5: 35 PM: We have received information that more than 200 people from Darjeeling, Terai and Kalimpong are stranded in Afghanistan. My Chief Secretary is writing a letter to Ministry of External Affairs for arranging their safe return to India and West Bengal: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

5:15PM: European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday that the European Union has a responsibility to accept Afghan refugees and cannot leave people who worked for the bloc in Afghanistan to “face revenge”.

4: 55PM: We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through transit route of Pakistan. As of now, Taliban has stopped movement of cargo to Pak, so virtually imports have stopped: Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General, Federation of Indian Export Organisation

4: 15PM: The Taliban have killed two protestors who were carrying the flag of Afghanistan during demonstrations in Jalalabad and dozens were reportedly injured, according to a report by Al Arabiya English.

3:50 PM: United Nations Human Rights Council to hold a special session on August 24 to address “Serious Human Rights Concerns and Situation in Afghanistan” Session is being convened with the support of 60 Observer States so far, including France, India, Japan, Pakistan & United Kingdom.

3:45 PM: In a major development, the Pakistani government on Wednesday released Taliban member Mullah Mohammad Rassoul after five years in prison. He was arrested after splitting from the Taliban and forming a new faction, but has now returned to the Taliban fold.

3:30 PM: Nick Carter, Britain’s chief of the defence staff, told the BBC: “We have to be patient, we have to hold our nerve and we have to give them the space to form a government and we have to give them the space to show their credentials.”

1:30 pm: Taliban fighters have blown up the statue of a Shia militia leader who had fought against them during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s, according to photos circulating on social media. As per reports, the statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a militia leader killed by the Taliban in 1996, when the armed group seized power from rival warlords.

12:45 pm: A total of 25 French nationals and 184 Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan overnight and have just landed in Abu Dhabi, said French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

12:30 pm: Three sniffer dogs Maya, Ruby, and Bobby have returned to India after serving three years with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commandos in Afghanistan. The three ITBP sniffer dogs were airlifted along with 99 commandos of the ITBP, 30 diplomats and 21 civilians from Kabul after India evacuated its embassy and all its staff from Afghanistan post its capture by the Taliban.

12:00 pm: Taliban leaders will now show themselves to the world, an official of the group says, unlike during the past 20 years when its leaders have lived largely in secret. Quoting a senior Taliban official, a Reuters report said, “Slowly, gradually, the world will see all our leaders, there will be no shadow of secrecy.”

11:00 am: Thousands of Afghans have entered Pakistan through the Spin Boldak/Chaman border crossing in Afghanistan’s southeast after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of the country earlier this week, including patients seeking medical attention and freed Afghan Taliban prisoners, said an Aljazeera report.

10:30 am: Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters.

10:15 am: First Australian rescue flight has flown out 26 people out of Afghanistan, confirmed PM Scott Morrison

10:00 am: Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) said it plans to resume military flights to Afghanistan to evacuate civilians.

09:40 am: Japan is in close contact with a “small number” of its nationals still in Afghanistan and is seeking to ensure their safety. It had closed its embassy after the Taliban took over Kabul and had evacuated the last 12 personnel there.

09:25 am: The Taliban have blown up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas during its previous tenure.”So Taliban have blown up slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archaeological sites. Too much of ‘general amnesty,” tweeted Saleem Javed, a human rights activist.

09:15 am: Planes carrying evacuees from Kabul have landed in the UK and in Germany. A British Royal Air Force plane carrying British nationals and embassy staff arrived at an air base in Oxfordshire in the UK early on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the German government-chartered Lufthansa flight carrying 130 evacuees from Kabul landed in Frankfurt today morning.

09:00 am: The United Kingdom said that it will welcome as many as 20,000 Afghans under a new resettlement programme that will give priority to women, girls and religious and other minorities, according to British news outlets.

08:45 am: The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says it wants to continue working in Afghanistan. “We want to stay in the country because the people there need help now more than ever,” said Katharina Lumpp, the UNHCR representative in Germany.

08:30 am: Afghanistan’s currency extended losses to a record low as the departure of the acting central bank governor added to political turmoil weighing investor sentiment. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the Afghani fell as much as 4.6% on Tuesday to 86.0625 per dollar, the fourth day of decline.

08:10 am: Facebook said it was blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban. It said, “The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies.”

08:05 am: The Taliban said it will grant “safe passage” to those looking to flee the country, but the US said, “we’re not taking their word for it”.

08:00 am: The US Air Force has said human remains have been found inside the wheel well of the C-17 military plane that had been swarmed by hundreds of people on the tarmac as it took off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

07:50 am: “It is deplorable that the world has abandoned Afghanistan to a fundamentalist group like the Taliban whose catastrophic human rights record, including practice of gender apartheid, use of cruel punishments and systematic destruction of cultural heritage, when in power, is well documented,” said Karima Bennoune, the UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights.

07: 30 am: Canada said that it has no plans to accept the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan as the terror group entered the presidential palace on Sunday and seized the Afghan capital declaring its victory over the Afghanistan government.”They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force. We have no plans to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They are a recognised terrorist organization under Canadian law. Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

07:15 am: A statement from the White House read, “President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke today regarding developments in Afghanistan. They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort,” the White House’s statement read. “They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans. They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach,” it added.

07:10 am: US President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan. The two agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach.

07:05 am: The European Union (EU) foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said there are many lessons to be learned over Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover, adding that the EU will have to talk with the Taliban as it has won the war. “The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them,” Borrell said after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday afternoon. “We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul, whatever they are,” Borrell noted, “in order to engage in a dialogue, as soon as necessary, to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster.”

07:00 am: US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, says a report.