Kabul: After the Afghanistan government collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the war-torn country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, Kabul, the insurgent group said that they will respect the rights of women but they will have to wear the hijab (a religious veil worn by Muslim and Mandaean women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family) when in public. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson asserted, "We will respect rights of women. Our policy is that women will have access to education and work, to wear the hijab."

He added that the media will be allowed to criticize anyone, but character assassination won't be tolerated. Moreover, the spokesperson said that courts will decide policy on punishments. "Foreigners in the country can leave if they wish, but in case they want to stay they will have to register their presence with Taliban administrators", he stated.

Time and again, the Taliban has said it wants a genuine Islamic system that aligns well with the tradition of Afghan, but it is unclear what exactly that means, and how different that 'genuine Islamic system' would be from their previous rule.

But contrary to their claim commitment, the Taliban’s latest actions have brought back the haunting memories of misogynist rule that lasted till 2001. Earlier last month when the insurgents were seizing territory from government forces across Afghanistan, fighters from the group walked into the offices of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave. The gunmen escorted them to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs.

During their earlier regime (1996-2001), the Taliban used to prevent women from attending school. Moreover, they had banned them from working jobs outside of healthcare (male doctors were prohibited from seeing women). They were forced to wear a burqa at all times when in public and forbidden from leaving home without a male ‘guardian’. If women broke certain rules, they were publicly whipped or executed.

Yesterday, the Afghanistan government collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban’s entry into Kabul. The insurgents also managed to enter the Presidential Palace or Arg. To avoid the power vacuum created after Ghani’s escape, head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai and head of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbadin Hekmatyar came together and formed a temporary council.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the insurgent group stressed that there was no danger to embassies, diplomatic missions, and foreign nationals in the Afghan capital, pledging that the militant group will maintain security across the country. “We assure all embassies, diplomatic missions, institutions and residences of foreign nationals in Kabul that there is no danger to them,” Muhammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha said.

The announcement came as the Hamid Karzai International Airport was packed with tens of passengers awaiting flights out of the country who then took to the runway but found no plane and are still stuck there.