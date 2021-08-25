Berlin: In a major development, Germany on Wednesday said it has received assurance from Taliban that Afghans who have the right documents will still be allowed to leave Afghanistan after the United States’ withdrawal deadline on August 31.Also Read - Amid Afghanistan Crisis, China, Taliban Hold First Diplomatic Talks In War-Torn Kabul

Speaking to news agency AFP, Germany’s envoy Markus Potzel said on Twitter he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who “assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31”. Also Read - Taliban Issue Death Warrant To Afghan Woman Who Fled To India After Divorcing Talibani Husband

Director Stanekzai assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August. — Potzel Markus (@PotzelMarkus) August 25, 2021

Also Read - Taliban - How a Monster Was Born

Earlier, Germany had said that the current military operation carried out by NATO allies to evacuate Afghans in need of protection cannot continue once the Americans pull out.

However, Germany wanted to make sure that the vulnerable Afghans, including human rights activists or former local employees of German agencies, will be given safe passage to the airport to be flown out of the country after August 31.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin will seek to fly people out from the civilian part of the airport beyond that date.

Moreover, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the international community must maintain dialogue with the Taliban if it is to protect improvements made in Afghanistan during two decades of NATO deployment.

“Our goal must be to preserve as much as possible what we have achieved in terms of changes in Afghanistan in the last 20 years. This is something the international community must talk about with the Taliban,” Merkel was quoted by AFP as saying.