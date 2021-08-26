Washington: The United States Department of State today warned its citizens who are at the gates outside of Kabul airport to leave “immediately” due to threats. “US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.Also Read - E-Visa Mandatory For All Afghan Citizens Travelling To India. Details Here

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport & to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so,” the US Embassy added.

The alert was posted on the embassy’s website. It gave no other explanation as to why it was issued.

Prior to this, the US had warned its citizens to avoid the Kabul airport amid concerns about the potential for attacks by Afghanistan’s branch of the Islamic State (IS) terror group. A security alert to this effect was issued on August 21.

Only those individually told to make the journey by a US government representative should do so, it had said.

US defence officials had said they were monitoring developments and looking at alternative routes.

No further details were given about the potential threat of an IS attack.

Afghanistan Crisis

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban’s control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities.

The Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the Kabul airport, the Pentagon has said.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport is the only access point for the international community to reach out to people in Afghanistan, a landlocked country.

The Taliban have bolstered their own security at their checkpoints and have gotten involved in crowd control…every day is a different day, and yesterday we estimated that crowds were about half the size they had been the previous days, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.