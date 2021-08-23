New Delhi: The Taliban on Sunday said that “hundreds” of its fighters were heading to the Panjshir Valley, one of the few parts of Afghanistan not yet controlled by the group. Since the Taliban overran Afghanistan, flickers of resistance have begun to emerge with some ex-government troops gathering in the Panjshir, north of Kabul, long known as an anti-Taliban bastion. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis on Agenda, Boris Johnson Calls For 'Urgent' G-7 Meeting on Tuesday

However, Afghan leader Ahmad Massoud, son of one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, retorted to Taliban's threats saying that Panjshir valley will not be handed over to the terror group and resistance fighters will be ready to fight back if the extremist group tries to seize it. Massoud said he would not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban. "We confronted the Soviet Union, and we will be able to confront the Taliban," Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, told Al Arabiya.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called the situation at the overcrowded Kabul airport 'incredibly volatile' where many people have died as thousands of foreign nationals and Afghans try to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. "Crowds have massed at the gates outside the airport. It's an incredibly volatile situation, it's an incredibly fluid situation. We've seen wrenching images of people hurt, even killed that hit you in the gut. And it's very important to make sure to the best of our ability, because it's such a volatile situation, that we do something about the crowding at the gates of the airport, and that's exactly what we're doing," Blinken reportedly told Fox News in an interview.

Here are top developments of the day on Afghanistan: