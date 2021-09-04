Kabul: Hours after the Taliban claimed victory over Panjshir valley, the last holdout province where opposition forces are staging resistance against the terror group, former Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh denied allegations and refused to surrender. In a video message sent to the BBC, Saleh said there had been casualties on both sides. “There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban,” he said. But he added: “We will not surrender, we are standing for Afghanistan.” Saleh has also dismissed reports suggesting that he had fled the country.Also Read - Ahmad Massoud: Prepared To Fight Taliban, Northern Alliance Flag Will Fly High But We Need Help

Here’s What Happening in Panjshir Valley?