Kabul: Even as the Taliban seized control of most parts of Afghanistan, its defiant vice president Amrullah Saleh made it clear that he will not surrender to the terror group. He appears to have retreated to the country's last remaining holdout: the Panjshir Valley – northeast of Kabul, reports news agency AFP. "I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER," Saleh tweeted on Sunday, before going underground.

A day later, pictures began to surface on social media of the former vice president with the son of his former mentor and famed anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud in Panjshir — a mountainous redoubt tucked into the Hindu Kush. Saleh and Massoud's son, who commands a militia force, appear to be putting together the first pieces of a guerilla movement to take on the victorious Taliban, as fighters regroup in Panjshir, the AFP report adds.

'Resist with all our might'

Known for its natural defences, the Panjshir valley never fell to the Taliban during the civil war of the 1990s, nor was it ever conquered by the Soviets a decade earlier. "We will not allow the Taliban to enter Panjshir and will resist with all our might and power, and fight them," one resident was quoted as saying by AFP on condition of anonymity.