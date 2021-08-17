Kabul: Days after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and asked them to return to work immediately. “A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence,” said a statement from the Taliban.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: Taliban Announce 'General Amnesty' for Govt Officials, Urge Them to Return to Work The insurgents have also urged women to join its government. “The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims. The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join”, news agency The Associated Press quoted Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Islamic Emirate’s cultural commission as saying. Also Read - VIDEO: Turkey Builds 295km-long Wall Along Iranian Border 'to Stop Influx of Refugees from Afghanistan' | WATCH

He made the remarks on Afghan state television, which the militants now control.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that the situation in Kabul was completely under control and law and order returned to the city. Mujahid reiterated that life and properties of people were safe as there are reports that the Taliban has arrested about 200 people involved in looting of government properties and vehicles.

On the other hand, normalcy return to Kabul’s Hasmid Karzai international airport as flight operations of military transport planes resumed. The flight operations were suspended on Monday morning after thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to leave the war-torn country.

Taliban members then took control of the outside of Kabul airport while thousands of US forces were inside the airport helping to evacuate the crowds. At least 10 Afghan nationals lost their lives in the stampede and shooting inside the airport within the past two days.

(With inputs from agencies)