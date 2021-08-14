Kabul: The Taliban fighters are advancing rapidly across large parts of Afghanistan, capturing new territories almost daily. The latest significant blow was the loss of the Logar province, which is situated less than 80 kms (50 miles) south of the country’s capital Kabul. As per news agency AP, Homa Ahmadi, a lawmaker from Logar has claimed the Taliban now controlled the entire province including its capital and had even reached a district in the neighbouring Kabul province.Also Read - With Taliban at Kabul's Doorstep, Embassies Rush For Evacuations From Afghanistan

Yesterday, the insurgents had captured Kandahar and Herat—the country's second and third largest cities. Since its ouster in 2001, the Taliban has now taken control over much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan. Of the total 34 provincial capitals in Afghanistan, 18, nearly 60 per cent of the country's territory have fallen to the Taliban.

Notably, the situation in the war-torn country has been worsening since the withdrawal of US-led troops starting on May 1. President Joe Biden ordered the US military to end its mission in Afghanistan by the end of this month, and he said he did not regret the pullout decision earlier this week.

Many Afghan cities and about half of the country’s 34 provinces in recent weeks have seen heavy battles and street fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants. Due to rising violence, the terror group has been looting and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government.

Voicing concern over the grave condition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and asserted that seizing power through military force is a ‘losing proposition’ and can only lead to prolonged civil war and the complete isolation of the war-torn nation.