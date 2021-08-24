Kabul: The US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns reportedly held a secret meeting with the Taliban de-facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in what has been called the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the terror organisation seized the capital city of Kabul and reclaimed power in Afghanistan, US officials said, according to a report by The Washington Post.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: World Refugee Body Urges Global Leaders To Withhold Taliban Recognition

The secret meeting came at a time when frantic efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan became increasingly urgent, with the August 31 deadline for US troops withdrawal agreement closing in. Biden has called the ongoing evacuation of US citizens and Afghan allies “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history”. Also Read - Afghan Pop Star Aryana Sayeed Blames Pakistan For Empowering Taliban, Terms India a True Friend

A US official confirmed the report on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The CIA has not made any official comment on the meeting. Also Read - Trade Between Afghanistan, Pakistan Increases by 50% After Taliban Takeover

Burns is one of the most experienced diplomats under the government of US President Joe Biden, while ‘Mullah’ Baradar is one of Taliban’s highest-ranking leaders, who heads the terror group’s political office in Qatar.

It must be noted that Baradar, who is no stranger to Western Agencies, was arrested and sent to jail for eight years in a joint operation of the CIA and Pakistani forces.

Meanwhile, the US, France, Germany and others have urged to avoid arbitrary dates for ending military support to the evacuation. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who convened a G7 meeting today, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, are pushing Biden to extend his self-imposed August 31 deadline for the total withdrawal of US forces so as to ensure the safe evacuation of all foreign nationals and Afghans who worked for or supported the American-led NATO operation that vanquished the Taliban in 2001.