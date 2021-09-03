Kabul: Over two weeks after seizing control of Afghanistan, the Taliban are expected to announce the new government in the war-torn today. However, a report by News18 said it was unlikely to happen today as most of the group leaders are in Kandahar and their negotiations are still not completed. The news of government formation in Afghanistan came two days after the United States withdrew its troops from the country.Also Read - Concerns Relating to Terrorism Primary Focus: India on Afghanistan

Who’s Likely to Get What?

According to reports, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the supreme authority of the new government, which will be on the lines of the Iranian leadership. In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. Earlier, Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban`s cultural commission had informed, “The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government.”

Local media have reported that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban, will be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan. He is also expected to assume charge of day-to-day affairs.

Moreover, Sirajuddin Haqqani and Mawlawi Muhammad Yakoub are likely to be given key positions. While the former is an influential operations leader, the latter is the son of the Taliban movement’s founder Mullah Muhammad Omar.

Who is Mullah Akhunzada?

Mullah Akhunzada is the top religious leader of the Taliban and has been serving at a mosque in the Kachlaak area of Balochistan province for 15 years.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy leader of the Taliban political office in Doha, on Thursday told the foreign media channels that Mullah Akhunzada will monitor the government from Kandahar, the stronghold of the Taliban movement.