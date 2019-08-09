Kabul: The Taliban has slammed Pakistan over linking of the Kashmir issue with that of Afghanistan. It said that linking the matter will not do any good as both are completely different issues.

“Linking the issue of Kashmir with that of Afghanistan by some parties will not aid in improving the crisis at hand because the issue of Afghanistan is not related nor should Afghanistan be turned into the theatre of competition between other countries,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in a statement cited by Anadolu news agency on Thursday.

This response by Taliban comes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif compared the situation in Kashmir with that of Afghanistan saying, “What kind of a deal is this that the Afghans enjoy and celebrate peace in Kabul, but in Kashmir, blood is shed? No, this is not acceptable for us.”

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul on Thursday said that the rift over Kashmir would not affect the peace drive in Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan, said, “The issue of Kashmir has nothing to do with the violence in Afghanistan and it is unfortunately still unresolved…”

India on Monday scrapped Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and announced that the state would be split into two Union Territories. In the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in the valley, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India.