Kabul: Three people were killed while 11 others injured in Afghanistan after multiple rockets were on Saturday fired on Kabul city. According to reports, 14 rockets landed in various parts of the city.

"Three people were killed and 11 more were wounded as 14 rockets landed in various parts of Kabul today morning" TOLO News reported the Interior Ministry as saying.

The rockets hit the capital city a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas, the news channel quoted the police as saying.

