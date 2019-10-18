Kabul: At least 62 people were killed and 33 injured on Friday in a blast inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s conflict-ridden eastern Nangarhar province, a report by AFP said.

The attack comes a day after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a report that violence has been rising in the country in recent months.

The incident happened in the afternoon when people were attending Friday prayers at the mosque in the Haska-Mena district.

Initial information suggested that the explosion could have been caused by the impact of a mortar hitting the building’s roof.

However, spokesperson for the regional Governor Attaullah Khogyanai said in a statement that there had been an explosion inside the mosque.

“Due to the explosion, the roof of the mosque collapsed and tens of people were killed and injured,” he said.

No group has claimed the attack in Nangarhar — a province where both the Taliban and the Islamic State have a presence.

Between July and September, 1,174 civilians were killed and 3,139 were injured, which amounts to the highest civilian casualties in a quarter (three-months period) since the UNAMA began keeping records in 2009.

(With IANS inputs)