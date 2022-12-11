4 Killed, Several Injured As Mortar Lands In Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak

Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban deploy additional troops with heavy weapons to the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing (Pic credit/@Sonam Mahajan)

Kabul: At least 4 people were killed and several others injured after a mortar landed in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak amid Taliban and Pakistan military clashes, Afghanistan media reported.

Afghanistan’s TOLO news reported, “At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source.”

Watch: Chaotic Scenes From Hospital In Afghanistan

At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source. 1/2 #TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/5MlZw4AjF3 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 11, 2022

Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan.

This incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.