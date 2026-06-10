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Pakistan attacks Afghanistan: 11 kids among 13 killed in fresh airstrike, 14 injured

Since February, both Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged military attacks amid growing tensions over militant activity along the frontier, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: June 10, 2026, 9:17 AM IST
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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir

New Delhi: Pakistani forces launched airstrikes on Wednesday targeting what officials described as militant infrastructure and camps in Afghanistan’s southeastern provinces of Khost and Paktika. Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government stated that the strikes killed at least 13 people and injured 14 others, including civilians, across the provinces of Khost, Kunar, and Paktika.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in months of cross-border conflict between the neighboring countries. Since February, both sides have exchanged military attacks amid growing tensions over militant activity along the frontier, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

Read more: Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict likely to escalate as Taliban vows to give 'a strong response' after hospital attack; Shehbaz Sharif now plans to...

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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