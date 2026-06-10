Pakistan attacks Afghanistan: 11 kids among 13 killed in fresh airstrike, 14 injured

Since February, both Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged military attacks amid growing tensions over militant activity along the frontier, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir

New Delhi: Pakistani forces launched airstrikes on Wednesday targeting what officials described as militant infrastructure and camps in Afghanistan’s southeastern provinces of Khost and Paktika. Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government stated that the strikes killed at least 13 people and injured 14 others, including civilians, across the provinces of Khost, Kunar, and Paktika.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in months of cross-border conflict between the neighboring countries. Since February, both sides have exchanged military attacks amid growing tensions over militant activity along the frontier, raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.