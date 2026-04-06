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4 Pakistani soldiers killed as clashes at Afghanistan-Pakistan border intensify, Taliban claims capture of posts

4 Pakistani soldiers killed as clashes at Afghanistan-Pakistan border intensify, Taliban claims capture of posts

On Thursday, heavy military clashes had taken place in the eastern Khost Province of Afghanistan. At that time, the Taliban accused the Pakistan Army of shelling civilian homes.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have intensified once again. According to the reports, clashes have taken place between the Pakistan Army and Taliban forces in the eastern Khost Province of Afghanistan. The Taliban now claim that they have captured several Pakistani posts following Sunday’s border clash in Khost. The area had also witnessed firing between the two sides last week and has remained unstable for several months.

As per the Aamaj News, fighting is ongoing in the Tani District near the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. Taliban fighters have reportedly taken control of several Pakistani military posts. The Taliban has also claimed that four Pakistani border guards were killed in the clashes. The Pakistan Army has not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Tensions on the Afghanistan–Pakistan border

On Thursday, heavy military clashes had taken place in the eastern Khost Province of Afghanistan. At that time, the Taliban accused the Pakistan Army of shelling civilian homes. Late Thursday night, Pakistani troops allegedly attacked residential houses in the Tani District, following which fighting broke out along the border.

In recent days, reports of clashes have also emerged from the Gurbuz District of Khost, indicating that the situation along the border remains fragile. The latest clashes highlight that despite ongoing diplomatic talks, firing continues, creating difficulties particularly for people living near the border.

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Have reconciliation efforts between Afghanistan and Pakistan failed?

Since last year, clashes have been occurring along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan has repeatedly carried out cross-border strikes, claiming to target alleged terrorists hiding inside Afghanistan.

Efforts by regional countries to mediate a ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan have repeatedly failed. Along with Gulf nations, China has also been making continuous efforts to facilitate talks between the Taliban, which is in power in Afghanistan, and Pakistani officials. Despite these efforts, tensions continue to persist.

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