Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani today fled the country after he stepped down from his post following Taliban’s advancement in Kabul. Giving details of his destination, a senior interior ministry official told Reuters that Ghani has left for Tajikistan. Meanwhile, Vice President Amrullah Saleh has maintained that he will stay in the country. No reports of his leaving Afghanistan have surfaced so far.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Our forces Have no Plans to Take Kabul by Force, Say Taliban; Residents Flee as Fear Grips City | Top Points

Ghani’s resignation came as Taliban forces captured the outskirts of Kabul. According to sources, Ghani’s close aides have also left the country along with him, Afghan media reported.

“Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan,” Reuters quoted the official as saying.

If reports are to be believed, an interim government will be constituted, which will be headed by Ali Ahmad Jalali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister. (ALSO READ: Our forces Have no Plans to Take Kabul by Force, Say Taliban; Residents Flee as Fear Grips City | Top Points)

#UPDATE | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan, senior interior ministry official says: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said fighters were remaining on the capital’s outskirts as negotiations took place. “Our forces have not entered Kabul city, and we just issued a statement saying that our forces will not enter Kabul city,” he told Al Jazeera from Doha, where peace talks are taking place.

“We are talking and awaiting a peaceful transfer – a transition of the capital city.”

Earlier in the day, acting Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said that the President has handed the authority of solving the crisis in the country to political leaders. Mohammadi said that a delegation will travel to Doha on Monday for talks on the country’s situation.

The delegation includes key political leaders, including Younus Qanooni, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Mohammad Mohaqiq among others.

Sources close to the Taliban said that it has been agreed that Ghani will resign after a political agreement and hand the power to a transitional government, reports said.

Meanwhile, Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs, in separate video clips, assured Kabul’s people were secure as they are protecting the city along with international allies.