Afghanistan Security Forces Uncover ISIS Weaponry In Jawzjan Northern Province

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces raided a house in Sakhi Abad village of Shiberghan on Saturday and discovered a variety of arms and ammunition.

The Afghan forces have intensified their crackdown on the rival IS outfit. (IANS/XINHUA)

Kabul: A huge cache of weapons and a mine-making centre of Daesh or Islamic State (ISIS) have been discovered by the Afghan security forces in Shiberghan, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province, the provincial police chief said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces raided a house in Sakhi Abad village of Shiberghan on Saturday and discovered a variety of arms and ammunition, including a suicide vest, hand grenades, and objects used in making mines and explosive devices, said Shah Mohammad Ahmadi as reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The official didn’t say whether anyone had been arrested. However, the police chief claimed that the IS-affiliated militants were planning to launch subversive activities but their plot had been foiled.

Earlier, the Afghan security forces, in similar operations, discovered and seized arms and ammunition, including 17 AK-47 assault rifles, in the eastern Kunar province.

The Afghan forces have intensified their crackdown on the rival IS outfit and in the latest operations have killed four IS-affiliated militants on the outskirts of Kabul over the past week.

(With IANS inputs)

